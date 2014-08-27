FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close at 6-yr highs, ex-dividend stocks cap
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close at 6-yr highs, ex-dividend stocks cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.2 percent to touch a fresh six-year closing high in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investor sentiment supported by strong earnings and a firmer Wall Street, but a handful of top-tier firms trading ex-dividend pared gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 13.6 points to 5,651.2 at the close of trade, a second session of gains. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.9 percent or 48.1 points to 5,243.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.