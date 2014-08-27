Australia shares close at 6-yr highs, ex-dividend stocks cap

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.2 percent to touch a fresh six-year closing high in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investor sentiment supported by strong earnings and a firmer Wall Street, but a handful of top-tier firms trading ex-dividend pared gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 13.6 points to 5,651.2 at the close of trade, a second session of gains. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.9 percent or 48.1 points to 5,243.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)