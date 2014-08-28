Australia shares close lower on miners, Qantas at June highs

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday as persistent weakness in iron ore prices hit miners, though a jump in Qantas helped bolster investor sentiment.

Australia’s national carrier Qantas Airways Ltd soared 7 percent to A$1.385, its highest since early June.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 26.8 points to 5,624.4 at the close of trade. The index added 0.2 percent on Wednesday, closing at a six-year high.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to finish the session at 5,237.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)