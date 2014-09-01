FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat ahead of RBA policy meet
September 1, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen flat ahead of RBA policy meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sep 2 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are expected
to open little changed on Tuesday as investors search for
direction after a holiday in the U.S. left markets with few
catalysts.
    *The Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting
should garner some interest with the focus on whether the
central bank will retain its commitment to keep interest rates
low for a while. The cash rate is expected to stay steady at 2.5
percent.
    * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent or 5 points to 5,604, a 25.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
3.9 points to 5,629 on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 5.8
points to 5,209.5 in early trade.
    * Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.
    * Ukraine reported its forces were under fire from Russian
tanks again on Monday, as new signs emerged that the turmoil was
damaging the European economy. 
    * Metals were mixed with Palladium hitting a 13-1/2 year
high on supplies worries with gold nudging higher. Copper was
dragged down by weak factory data in China.
        
                                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          2003.37      0.33%     6.630
 USD/JPY                          104.32      -0.03%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3448          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1285.93     -0.09%    -1.110
 US CRUDE                         95.8        -0.17%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        17098.45     0.11%     18.88
 ASIA ADRS                        154.08       0.34%      0.52
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
       
  * Wall St closed for public holiday                       
  * Oil prices dip on faltering demand; Libya threat output 
  * Palladium hits 13-1/2 year high on Ukraine worries    
  * Copper slips after weak China manufacturing data     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

