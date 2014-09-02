FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen opening flat, weak iron ore hurts big miners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall
any gains with iron ore prices approaching a five-year low amid
a supply glut.
    
    * Local share price index futures inched up 3
points to 5,649.0, to sit at a 9.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain in two weeks.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,216.5 in early trade. Department store operator
Kirkaldie and Stains rose 2.4 percent after flagging it
expects to post a narrower pre-tax loss in its retail operations
than a year ago.
    * U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from
records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices
dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.
    * Metals prices rose on Tuesday, with copper up 0.5 percent,
zinc climbing to a four-week high and aluminium nearing an
18-month peak, driven by momentum-based speculators and
computer-driven funds.
    * Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd may
come under pressure after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating
on the stock to underweight from equal-weight. The broker at the
same time raised its rating on National Australia Bank 
to equal-weight from underweight, and cut its price targets on 
Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
. 
    * Rare earths miner Lynas Corp may rise on
Wednesday after it secured a full operating license from the
Malaysian government on Tuesday for its processing plant in
Kuantan, ahead of the expiry of its temporary licence.
 
       

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   2002.28     -0.05%    -1.090
USD/JPY                   105.11       0.04%     0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4229          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1266.16      0.06%     0.760
US CRUDE                  93.12        0.26%     0.240
DOW JONES                 17067.56    -0.18%    -30.89
ASIA ADRS                155.28       0.78%      1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall                  
  * Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears        
  * Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling 
  * Zinc hits 4-week peak, aluminium up as funds buy     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
