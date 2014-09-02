FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat, miners may feel the pinch
September 2, 2014

Australia shares seen flat, miners may feel the pinch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are likely to
open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall
any gains as iron ore prices approach a five-year low amid a
supply glut. 
    Investors will watching second quarter GDP due out today. 
    * Local share price index futures rose 3 points to
5,649.0, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.51 percent, its
biggest gain in two weeks to 5,658.5.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.6
points to 5,6218.6 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended mostly lower as falling crude oil prices
dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.
    * Zinc climbed to a four-week high on speculators and
computer-driven funds while copper held near its recent low,
weighed by economic data showing slow growth in China and
Europe.
     * 2nd Quarter GDP will be released at 1130 (0130GMT)
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          2002.28     -0.05%    -1.090
 USD/JPY                          105.12       0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4229          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1266.34      0.07%     0.940
 US CRUDE                         93.16        0.30%     0.280
 DOW JONES                        17067.56    -0.18%    -30.89
 ASIA ADRS                        155.28       0.78%      1.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
        
  * Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall                  
  * Brent Oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears        
  * Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling 
  * Copper drifts near recent low on factory slowdown    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer;
Pauline.Askin@thomsonreuters.com; +61293731800; Reuters
Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing
by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
