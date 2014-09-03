Australia shares seen edging higher, iron ore prices fall

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to inch up on Thursday after Ukraine and Russia took steps toward a ceasefire, but miners are likely to cap gains as iron ore prices fell to a near five-year low.

Investors will watch for data on retail sales and trade balance later in the day.

* Local share price index futures were unchanged at 5,640.0 to sit at a 7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed nearly steady on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,224.97 points.

* U.S. stocks ended mostly down on Wednesday, as a decline in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq lower and investors held off on big bets before the European Central Bank’s upcoming policy meeting.

* Nickel prices jumped to a four-week high on Wednesday on news that a Philippine senator had urged a ban on unprocessed mineral ore exports and following an options expiry in London.

* Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell overnight to $85.70, a near five-year low.

* Shares of Recall Holdings Ltd will likely rise after it entered into an agreement to sell its secure destruction services business in Germany.

* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported its August iron ore shipments rose to a record.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2000.72 -0.08% -1.560 USD/JPY 104.84 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.398 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1268.86 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE 95.16 -0.40% -0.380 DOW JONES 17078.28 0.06% 10.72 ASIA ADRS 156.39 0.71% 1.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St * Oil * Gold * Copper

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)