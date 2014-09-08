FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 3-week lows as big-name stocks trade ex-dividend
#Financials
September 8, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close at 3-week lows as big-name stocks trade ex-dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.4 percent on Monday to finish at a three-week low as some big-name stocks traded ex-dividend and financials were weak, though an uptick on Wall Street helped to contain losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 21.7 points to 5,577.0 at the close of trade, its fourth consecutive day of losses. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent on Friday and was down 0.5 percent last week, its second straight week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 7.9 points to 5,261.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

