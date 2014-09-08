Australia shares seen flat, metal prices eyed

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with metals prices in focus as copper and nickel rise but iron ore sits at five-year lows. * Local share price index futures slipped 2 points to 5,579 a 2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 21.7 points to 5,577.0 at the close of trade on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 13.8 points to 5,247 in early trade. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower weighed by falls in energy shares however, the Nasdaq edged higher pushed up by Yahoo. * BHP may open slightly weaker after its ADRs eased in overnight trade. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI held steady at $83.60, a five-year low. * Copper was stronger after weak Chinese import data prompted speculation about looser monetary policy, while nickel hit a two-month high on worries on potential supply constraints from the Philippines. * NAB Australian business confidence report due at 1130 a.m. (0130 GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2001.54 -0.31% -6.170 USD/JPY 105.99 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4712 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1256.89 0.12% 1.450 US CRUDE 93.15 0.53% 0.490 DOW JONES 17111.42 -0.15% -25.94 ASIA ADRS 155.38 -0.39% -0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P500 ended lower following drop in energy shares * Brent crude hits 16-month low below $100 on weak data * Gold drops 1.2 pct, hits three-month low, dollar gains * Copper up-speculation of looser China monetary policy For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)