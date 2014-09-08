FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat, metal prices eyed
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
September 8, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen flat, metal prices eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
flat on Wednesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with
metals prices in focus as copper and nickel rise but iron ore
sits at five-year lows.
    * Local share price index futures slipped 2 points
to 5,579 a 2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 21.7 points to 5,577.0 at the
close of trade on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent or 13.8 points to 5,247 in early trade.
    * The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower weighed by falls in energy
shares however, the Nasdaq edged higher pushed up by Yahoo.
    * BHP may open slightly weaker after its ADRs eased in
overnight trade. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI held steady at
$83.60, a five-year low.
    * Copper was stronger after weak Chinese import data
prompted speculation about looser monetary policy, while nickel
hit a two-month high on worries on potential supply constraints
from the Philippines.
    * NAB Australian business confidence report due at 1130 a.m.
(0130 GMT)
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          2001.54     -0.31%    -6.170
 USD/JPY                          105.99      -0.03%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4712          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1256.89      0.12%     1.450
 US CRUDE                         93.15        0.53%     0.490
 DOW JONES                        17111.42    -0.15%    -25.94
 ASIA ADRS                        155.38      -0.39%     -0.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
     
  * Dow, S&P500 ended lower following drop in energy shares 
  * Brent crude hits 16-month low below $100 on weak data  
  * Gold drops 1.2 pct, hits three-month low, dollar gains 
  * Copper up-speculation of looser China monetary policy 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
