Australia shares pulled up by banks, miners; dip in business conditions cap
September 9, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares pulled up by banks, miners; dip in business conditions cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5 percent to end at their session highs on Tuesday, underpinned by blue-chip banking and mining stocks, though a dip in business conditions tempered investor enthusiasm, keeping the index near three-week lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 30.9 points to 5,607.9 at the close of trade, snapping four sessions of losses. The benchmark dipped 0.4 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.3 percent or 18 points to 5,243.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
