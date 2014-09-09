FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping, but greenback rise may buoy exporters
September 9, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping, but greenback rise may buoy exporters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell, but a rise in
the U.S. dollar may shore up the market's biggest exporters,
like the miners, blood products maker CSL and packaging group
Amcor.
        
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent
to 5,586.0, which was a 21.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent
on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Apple shares
declined and as bond yields hit their highest in a month on
concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner
than some investors had expected.
    * Metals prices fell, with nickel down 5 percent after
worries faded about a squeeze on supply from the Philippines and
other metals were knocked by a robust U.S. dollar hitting a
14-month high.
    * Fairfax Media may be in the frame following a
media report that billionaire shareholder Gina Rinehart had
considered making a bid for the publisher of the Sydney Morning
Herald and Australian Financial Review.
       
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

