FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest 1-day loss in a month, consumer confidence slumps
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post biggest 1-day loss in a month, consumer confidence slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares had their worst day in a month on Wednesday as most sectors fell after Wall Street declined on fears of earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes, plus a measure of Australian consumer confidence slumped.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 0.6 percent, its biggest loss since Aug. 8. It lost 33.6 points to 5,574.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 7 points to 5,236.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.