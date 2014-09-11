FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
#Financials
September 11, 2014 / 11:13 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen steadying, focus on China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a steady open on
Friday, with investors likely to hold off on making any
aggressive bets ahead of a key set of Chinese data over the
weekend. 
     * Local share price index futures edged up 5
points or 0.1 percent to 5,552.0, a 5.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
28.18 to 5,546.1 at close of trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell
21.22-points to 5,241.5 in early trade.
    * A recovery in energy and oil stocks lent support to the
S&P500 on Wall Street overnight.
    * Copper and zinc dragged metals lower after Chinese
inflation data fanned worries about growth in the world's
largest metals consumer.
    * Asian steel makers are still willing to sink money into
new iron ore mines 
    * Chinese data on industrial output and retail sales will be
announced on Saturday. Investors will be keen to see if a
recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, Australia's
major export market, is picking up steam after recent data
pointed to a shallow rebound from a weak start to the year. 
    
    
                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2243 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1997.45      0.09%     1.760
 USD/JPY                          107.04      -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5505          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1240.62      0.01%     0.130
 US CRUDE                         93.03        0.22%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        17049.00    -0.12%    -19.71
 ASIA ADRS                        153.77      -0.21%     -0.33
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
  * S&P500 rebounds with energy;Dow dips              
  * Brent bounces from 2-year low; U.S. crude rallies 
  * Gold falls to 7-1/2 month low                     
  * Copper slides to near-3-month low on China growth 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
     

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by xxx;
Pauline.Askin@thomsonreuters.com; +61293731800; Reuters
Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

