Australia shares slip on rising bond yields, down 1.2 pct for week
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.3 percent on Friday as investors slipped out of equities on the back of rising bond yields, though an uptick among recently-routed resource stocks kept a lid on losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 15 points to 5,531.1 at the close of trade, and was 1.2 percent lower this week, its biggest weekly drop in five weeks. The benchmark index has fallen seven out of the past 10 sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.7 percent or 38.4 points to finish the session at 5,224. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
