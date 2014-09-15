FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post biggest loss in 5 weeks on China worries
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post biggest loss in 5 weeks on China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sydney shares suffered their biggest loss in five weeks on Monday, as investors were rattled by weak economic data from China - Australia’s largest export market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 1.0 percent, or 57.64 points, to 5,473.5 points at the close of trade, its biggest one-day percentage loss since August 8.

The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Friday and lost 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in five weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.25 percent or 13.11 points to finish the session at 5,210.86 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
