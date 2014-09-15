Australia shares lose ground on China data, miners recover modestly

* ASX dips 0.7 percent, uptick in miners pare losses

* 36 shares higher, 153 shares lower, 11 shares unchanged

* Most sectors trading lower as investors eye busy week (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.7 percent on Monday led by a confluence of negative factors including weak economic data from China and investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

China, Australia’s largest export market, posted the weakest pace of expansion in factory output in nearly six years over the weekend while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears it may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.

“For international investors, there may also be some concern about the implications of weaker Chinese growth for the broader Australian economy,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a research note.

The ‘Big Four’ banks all fell with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd down 0.9 percent as it traded ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 38.1 points to 5,493.0 by 0218 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Friday and lost 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in five weeks.

The benchmark index hit a six-year high of 5,679.5 on August 21, but has slumped some 180 points to trade at one-month lows.

“It’s a reflection of a continued trend, the market was down last week, that selling momentum has been maintained today,” said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst at Commonwealth Securities in Sydney adding that some buying was creeping back into the market.

The resource sector eked out a minor gain for a second session after being sold off in recent weeks on the back of slumping iron ore prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China’s Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI posted a modest uptick of 0.1 percent.

Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.4 percent, while world No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd climbed 1 percent.

Investors would be eyeing the minutes from the RBA’s September policy meeting due on Tuesday, and also the outcome of the referendum for Scottish independence and indications from the FOMC due later in the week, traders said.

Macquarie Group Ltd jumped 1.6 percent after saying it is expecting its current financial year profit to be slightly higher on 2014, thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds.

Lynas Corp tumbled 10 percent to A$0.135, after ceasing negotiations with Nomura on debt restructuring.

New Zealand stocks were marginally softer with the benchmark NZX-50 index down 0.1 percent at 5,216.58, after it hit a life-time high last week.

Modest softness was evident in several of the top stocks, including software concern Xero which was down 2.8 percent at NZ$20.50 as it continued to feel the fallout from the surprise resignation of its head of U.S. operations.

Utilities investor Infratil stood out among the gains, rising 6.4 percent to NZ$2.645, a six-and-a-half year high, after it said it would sell its Australian energy operations, resulting in a net gain of NZ$343 million to NZ$361 million.

Recent market debutant, software developer Vista Group International was up 10.3 percent on slight volume, to a record high of NZ$3.20, prompting a price enquiry from the NZX and a reply from the company that it had nothing material to disclose. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)