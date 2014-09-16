FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slide to 1-month lows as Fed eyed; iron ore supports
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slide to 1-month lows as Fed eyed; iron ore supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent to a one-month low on Tuesday, extending morning losses after a weaker lead from Wall Street and trepidation ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting damped sentiment.

A recovery in mining stocks after battered iron ore prices jumped overnight helped cushion the S&P/ASX 200 index’s losses. The benchmark dropped 28.1 points to 5,445.4 at the close of trade, a 1-month low - it suffered its biggest loss in five weeks on Monday, slumping 1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.4 percent or 21.1 points to 5,189.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.