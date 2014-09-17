FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen buoyed by China bank stimulus, US dollar jump
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen buoyed by China bank stimulus, US dollar jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
bounce off 11-week lows on Thursday, with miners likely to be
buoyed by China's move to bolster bank lending and companies
exposed to the U.S. market set to gain from a jump in the U.S.
dollar.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent
to 5,399.0, which was just an 8.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 5,159.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated
concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against
calls to overhaul its policy statement.
    * Copper edged up on Wednesday on a report that China's
central bank will provide the country's biggest banks with fresh
loans to bolster the economy of the world's largest metals
consumer. 
    * Gold fell to fresh eight-month lows as the dollar rallied.
    * Shares in Arrium Ltd are due to resume trading on
Thursday following the iron ore miner and steelmaker's deeply
discounted A$98 million sale of shares to institutions to help
it cope with a slump in iron ore prices.
    * Luxury retailer Oroton Group is due to release
its full year earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting a
net profit of A$8.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   2001.57      0.13%     2.590
USD/JPY                   108.48        0.1%     0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6216          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1217.41     -0.46%    -5.580
US CRUDE                  93.98       -0.47%    -0.440
DOW JONES                 17156.85     0.15%     24.88
ASIA ADRS                150.82      -0.86%     -1.31
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St edges higher after Fed; Dow sets record         
  * Oil prices fall on big U.S. crude stocks build         
  * Gold prices fall over 1 pct to new 8-month lows       
  * Copper up on China stimulus reports                  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
