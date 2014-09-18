FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end losing streak, buoyed by exporters
#Financials
September 18, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end losing streak, buoyed by exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended added 0.2 percent on Thursday, snapping six sessions of losses in choppy trade as a strong U.S. dollar helped local exporters, though a drop in iron ore prices hurt the resource sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 8.6 points to 5,415.8 at the close of trade after touching an intraday low of 5,373.4. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 11.8 points to finish the session at 5,154.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
