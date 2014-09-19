FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares climb on Scotland vote relief, Wall St
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares climb on Scotland vote relief, Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares tacked on 0.3 percent on Friday as results from the Scottish referendum suggesting a ‘No’ vote calmed markets, after Wall Street’s overnight rise had set the early pace for investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.3 points to 5,433.1 at the close of trade, but was off 1.8 percent for the week largely hurt by a sharp drop in iron ore prices- Australia’s major export earner.

It also marked the fourth consecutive week of losses. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Thursday, snapping six losing sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 27.2 points to finish the session at 5,181.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.