FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slump, nearly erase year-to-date gains
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 22, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slump, nearly erase year-to-date gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares plunged 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since early August as banks slumped and mining stocks remained under pressure after spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest since 2009.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 70.1 points to 5,363.0 at the close of trade, after touching an intraday low of 5,351.1 points. The benchmark lost 1.8 percent last week, a fourth consecutive week of losses.

A recent slump in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, an uptick in bond yields and fears over a slowing economy in China - Australia’s largest export market, have dragged on sentiment, nearly erasing the index’s year-to-date gains.

The index is largely flat for the year, up 0.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1.1 percent, or 54.9 points to 5,236.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.