Australia shares slump, nearly erase year-to-date gains

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares plunged 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since early August as banks slumped and mining stocks remained under pressure after spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest since 2009.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 70.1 points to 5,363.0 at the close of trade, after touching an intraday low of 5,351.1 points. The benchmark lost 1.8 percent last week, a fourth consecutive week of losses.

A recent slump in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, an uptick in bond yields and fears over a slowing economy in China - Australia’s largest export market, have dragged on sentiment, nearly erasing the index’s year-to-date gains.

The index is largely flat for the year, up 0.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1.1 percent, or 54.9 points to 5,236.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)