Australia shares set for tentative open, iron ore may drag on resources

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to see a tentative start on Tuesday after sliding to five-month lows in the previous session, with overnight weakness on Wall Street and a continued slump in iron ore prices likely to drag on the market.

Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since early August.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks closed lower overnight, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August, as the latest housing data came in much weaker than expected, raising new concerns about the rate of growth in the economy.

* Chinese steel and iron ore futures slid 4 percent to their lowest on record on Monday, plagued by worries about excess supply at a time when demand for both in the world’s top consumer is growing at a slower pace.

* Investors will also closely eye Chinese HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI due out later in the day for catalysts.

* New Hope Corp Ltd says its full year net profit is A$58.5 million versus A$74.1 million.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1994.29 -0.8% -16.110 USD/JPY 108.74 -0.09% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5655 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1214.3 -0.03% -0.390 US CRUDE 90.85 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 17172.68 -0.62% -107.06 ASIA ADRS 149.42 -1.00% -1.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Housing data hits Wall St; S&P has worst day since Aug 5 * Oil prices fall on sluggish demand, ample supply * Gold, silver end flat after sliding early on technicals * Copper slides to 3-month low on worries about China growth

