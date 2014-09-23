FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares bounce 1 pct on China PMI, miners still weak
September 23, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares bounce 1 pct on China PMI, miners still weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.0 percent on Tuesday as a better-than-expected manufacturing survey from China lifted the index from April lows, though sustained weakness in the mining sector tempered gains.

The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in September from August’s final reading of 50.2. A reading above 50 signifies expansion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 52.75 points to 5,415.7 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since August 12. The benchmark slumped 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since early August, nearly wiping out year-to-date gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 5.15 points to finish the session at 5,241.44. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

