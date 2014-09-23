FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen falling on Wall St, U.S. airstrikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen falling on Wednesday as Wall Street ended lower overnight and investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,373, a 42.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since August 12.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks fell overnight, with consumer staples leading the S&P 500 down to its third straight daily loss, as investors grew concerneed about the pace of global economic growth.

* Investors also turned cautious as U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against Islamic State fighters following the first U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the militant group in Syria, and pledged to build even more international support for the effort.

* Steel futures in China continued their long slump on Tuesday, with no sign that steel or iron ore demand will pick up in a chronically oversupplied market.

* QBE Insurance Group Ltd says Pat Regan, who joined as group CFO will join the board as exective director from October 1.

* New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra slashed its milk purchase price to a six-year low on Wednesday due to an ongoing fall in global dairy prices, dealing a blow to farmers and the economy of the world’s largest dairy exporting nation.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1982.77 -0.58% -11.520 USD/JPY 108.81 -0.06% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5274 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1221.92 -0.06% -0.770 US CRUDE 91.65 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 17055.87 -0.68% -116.81 ASIA ADRS 149.08 -0.23% -0.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends lower, S&P 500 falls for third straight day * Brent oil falls as glut outweighs Mideast turmoil; U.S. oil up * Gold rally fades after U.S. strikes in Syria spur rise * Copper steadies after China factory data

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin

