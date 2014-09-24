FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on Wall Street, caution after U.S. airstrikes in Syria
September 24, 2014

Australia shares fall on Wall Street, caution after U.S. airstrikes in Syria

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday as Wall Street fell overnight and investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led air strikes in Syria against Islamic State.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 39.9 points to 5,375.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since Aug. 12.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.3 percent or 16.7 points to 5,258.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

