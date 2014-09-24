Australia shares fall on Wall Street, caution after U.S. airstrikes in Syria

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday as Wall Street fell overnight and investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led air strikes in Syria against Islamic State.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 39.9 points to 5,375.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since Aug. 12.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.3 percent or 16.7 points to 5,258.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)