Australia shares seen edging higher after Wall St rally

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on U.S. housing data, though continued weakness in iron ore may limit gains for mining stocks.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,402, a 26.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak and climbing back above a key technical level in a move that pointed to improving near-term momentum.

* Chinese steel and iron ore futures hovered near their lowest levels on record on Wednesday. A supply glut that has slashed spot iron ore prices by almost 41 percent this year.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped another half a percent to $79.40 a tonne, the lowest since September 2009, according to The Steel Index.

* Dart Energy Ltd said that its proposed acquisition by IGas Energy no longer has the condition that it needs to be approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

* Brickworks Ltd says it expects to deliver an improved result in the first half of the 2015 financial year.

* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens will speak at the Melbourne Economic Forum later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1998.3 0.78% 15.530 USD/JPY 109.17 0.15% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5655 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1215.96 -0.06% -0.730 US CRUDE 92.92 0.13% 0.120 DOW JONES 17210.06 0.90% 154.19 ASIA ADRS 150.73 1.11% 1.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St climbs, S&P back above 14-day moving average * Brent rebounds, U.S. crude gains * Gold falls; dollar hits 4-year highs * Nickel gains as buyers come back after slide

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on