Australian shares edge up as miners recover; China growth worries cap gains
September 25, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australian shares edge up as miners recover; China growth worries cap gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher 0.1 percent on Thursday after a solid session on Wall Street prompted investors to pick up recently battered mining stocks, though worries of a slowing growth in China tempered gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 6.4 points to 5,382.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent, or 19.7 points, to finish the session at 5,277.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

