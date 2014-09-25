Australia shares seen lower on Wall St slide, miners likely pressured

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are set for weak start on Friday after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest one-day loss since July, while mining giant BHP is likely to underperform after its ADRs fell nearly 2 percent in overnight trade. * Local share price index futures fell 1 percent to 5,318.0, a 64.17-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 6.4 points to 5,382.17 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.4 points to 5,261.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, as investors sold ahead of quarter-end. Apple Inc APPL.O broke under key technical levels after the tech giant withdrew an update to its new operating system. The S&P500 had its biggest one-day decline since July. * Mining stocks could be in for a tough session after copper and base metals stumbled on a strong dollar, and concerns weak global growth will curb demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1965.99 -1.62% -32.310 USD/JPY 108.68 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.504 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1222 -0.04% -0.440 US CRUDE 92.48 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 16945.80 -1.54% -264.26 ASIA ADRS 147.66 -2.03% -3.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends sharply lower, S&P below key support level * Oil flat on strong dollar, abundant supplies * Gold rebounds from 9-month low as us equities slide * Copper, base metals retreat on strong dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)