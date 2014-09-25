FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower on Wall St slide, miners likely pressured
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2014 / 11:08 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on Wall St slide, miners likely pressured

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are set for
weak start on Friday after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest
one-day loss since July, while mining giant BHP is likely to
underperform after its ADRs fell nearly 2 percent in overnight
trade.  
    * Local share price index futures fell 1 percent to
5,318.0, a 64.17-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 6.4 points to
5,382.17 on Thursday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.4
points to 5,261.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, as investors sold ahead
of quarter-end. Apple Inc APPL.O broke under key technical
levels after the tech giant withdrew an update to its new
operating system.  The S&P500 had its biggest one-day decline
since July.
    * Mining stocks could be in for a tough session after 
copper and base metals stumbled on a strong dollar, and concerns
weak global growth will curb demand.
                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1965.99     -1.62%   -32.310
 USD/JPY                          108.68      -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.504           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1222        -0.04%    -0.440
 US CRUDE                         92.48       -0.05%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        16945.80    -1.54%   -264.26
 ASIA ADRS                        147.66      -2.03%     -3.07
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
        
  * Wall St ends sharply lower, S&P below key support level 
  * Oil flat on strong dollar, abundant supplies           
  * Gold rebounds from 9-month low as us equities slide   
  * Copper, base metals retreat on strong dollar         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.