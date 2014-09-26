FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares tumble to 6-month lows on weak $A, slump in iron ore
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares tumble to 6-month lows on weak $A, slump in iron ore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.3 percent to six-month lows on Friday, as the combination of a weak Aussie dollar, retreating iron ore prices and a slump on Wall Street triggered a broad sell-off which saw the benchmark erase its year-to-date gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 68.8 points to 5,313.4 at the close of trade and is down 0.7 percent for the year. The benchmark lost 2.2 percent for the week, its fifth consecutive week of losses and its longest losing streak since January.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.5 percent or 24.4 points to finish the session at 5,253.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

