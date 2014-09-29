FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall to their lowest in over 7 months
September 29, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall to their lowest in over 7 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.93 percent on Monday to their lowest levels since February as a slump in iron ore prices continued to hamper miners, while investors were also wary of growing protests in Hong Kong.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 49.22 points to 5,264.20 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 2.2 percent last week, its fifth consecutive week of losses and its longest losing streak since January.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12 percent or 6.02 points to finish the session at 5,259.51. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
