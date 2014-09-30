FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rebound as battered banks recover, slump for September
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rebound as battered banks recover, slump for September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed earlier losses and gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday to end at the day’s highs, supported by investors buying into recently battered banks, though caution prevailed over the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, activity in China’s factory sector showed signs of steadying with the final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hovering at 50.2 in September, but lower than a preliminary reading of 50.5.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 28.6 points to 5,292.8 at the close of trade, but was still hovering at March lows. The benchmark lost 0.9 percent on Monday and tumbled 5.9 percent for September, its biggest monthly loss since May 2012.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent or 4.5 points to finish the session at 5,255. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.