Australia shares close lower on U.S. market tumble, housing stocks buoy

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.7 percent on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s drop on growth concerns and the first Ebola diagnosis in the United States, though construction stocks capped losses and travel website Wotif soared.

Travel website Wotif.com Holdings Ltd soared 6.5 percent to a one-month high of A$3.29.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 36.4 points to 5,297.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6 percent or 29.3 points to finish at 5,245.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)