October 2, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen on the defensive, U.S. jobs data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for another tough session
on Friday,  as a flat finish on Wall Street provided few
catalysts after the European Central Bank failed to come up with
fresh steps to prop up a fragile euro zone recovery.
    Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after it
extended its talks with the Mongolian government over a tax
dispute to expand the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine after a
deadline for the project expired. 
    * Local share price index futures fell 19-points to
5,264.0, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark tumbled 36.4 points to
5,297.7 at close of trade on Thursday.
    * The U.S. non-farm payrolls reports will be watched closely
by markets for a gauge of the health of the world's biggest
economy. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell
5.6-points to 5,240 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session as energy
stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares,
especially small caps.
    * Copper and aluminium slid to fresh multi-month lows
overnight after the European Central Bank's monthly meeting
failed to inspire confidence about future growth, stoking fears
about metals demand.
    
                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1946.17         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          108.38      -0.03%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4357          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1214.45      0.09%     1.150
 US CRUDE                         91.07        0.07%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        16801.05    -0.02%     -3.66
 ASIA ADRS                        143.48      -0.70%     -1.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
  * Wall St ends flat, small caps rebound in volatile day   
  * Oil prices deepen slide on glut worry; U.S. bounces    
  * Gold eases as economic optimism weights; geopolitical 
 
  * Copper slides to 5-month low as ECB fails to impress 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

