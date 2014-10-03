Australia shares flat as high yields offset weak miners

* ASX 200 flat as rise in high-yields offsets losses in resource sector

* 74 shares higher, 112 shares lower, 13 shares unchanged

* High yielding stocks including banks and Telstra prop up market (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Friday, tugged lower by the mining sector, though an uptick in high-yielding stocks helped offset losses as investors eye U.S. job data due later in the global day.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI ticked 0.6 percent higher to settle at $78.80 a tonne. Among other metals, copper and aluminium slid to fresh multi-month lows overnight.

Diversified miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.7 percent and percent 1.3 percent, while iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd lost 1.4 percent.

Rio Tinto shares also came under pressure after it extended its talks with the Mongolian Government over a tax dispute to expand the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine after a deadline for the project expired.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1 point to 5,296.8 by 0149 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Thursday and is set to fall 0.3 percent for the week which would be its sixth consecutive weekly loss.

High-yielding stocks propped up the market.

Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia’s biggest telecommunications provider which has a divident yield of 5.5 percent, edged 0.5 percent higher.

“If the market went lower, perhaps another 3 to 5 percent, I think you’d have to look at the high-yielding stocks as a safe place to be again,” said Chris Kimber, managing director at Kimber Capital.

“Where it is now I‘m still buying into mostly growth stocks that are starting to look a bit cheaper, like Carsales.”

Financial stocks helped buoy the market after a lacklustre start as investors bought into the high-yielding ‘Big Four’ banks. Westpac Banking Corp climbed 0.7 percent, while insurers Insurance Australia Group and QBE Insurance Ltd added 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.

The benchmark lost 5.9 percent in September, erasing year-to-date gains as a rise in bond yields, China’s slowing growth, and a slump in iron ore prices curbed investor appetite for Australian equities.

U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares. Investors will also eye U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the global day.

Elsewhere, PanAust Ltd was down 1.8 percent as it traded ex-dividend. The company also said its mining operations at Phu Kham copper-gold operation in Laos have resumed after a security incident at its accommodation camp on September 30.

New Zealand stocks traded with a soft tone. The benchmark NZX50 index was down 0.2 percent at 5,236.02, close to a 10-day low, having been down more than 0.5 percent at one stage.

Weakness in top-10 stocks Spark, Fletcher Building , and Sky TV weighed on the market, and offset modest gains for mid-cap stocks, including Chorus and Meridian. (Editing by Eric Meijer)