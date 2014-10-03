FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares reverse losses to end higher on week, banks rally
October 3, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares reverse losses to end higher on week, banks rally

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early morning losses to finish higher on Friday as a late-session rally among banks and an uptick in high-yielding stocks helped boost investor sentiment ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the global day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent or 20.5 points to 5,318.20 at close. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Thursday, but edged 0.1 percent higher on the week, snapping five consecutive weeks of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 8.2 points to finish the session at 5,237. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
