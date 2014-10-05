FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to slip on mining blues
October 5, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to slip on mining blues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
drift lower on Monday, with miners under pressure from weak iron
ore and coal prices and trading likely to be thinned by a public
holiday in half the country.
    
    * Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 5,322.0, settling at a 3.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4
percent on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 5,247.6 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its best day
since August on Friday following a stronger-than-expected
September U.S. jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the
U.S. economy.
    * Copper and aluminium bounced on Friday, a day after
touching multi-month lows, but traders said the move may not
last as investors remained worried about a strong dollar and
weaker demand in top metals consumer China.
    * Top global miner BHP Billiton will be in the
frame on Monday as it updates investors on its iron ore
expansion and cost-cutting progress. 
    * National Australia Bank said it expects to raise
between $336 million and $384 million through an initial public
offering of a 27.6 percent stake in its U.S. subsidiary Great
Western Bank.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1967.9       1.12%    21.730
USD/JPY                   109.71          0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4358          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1190.6       0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  89.74       -1.40%    -1.270
DOW JONES                 17009.69     1.24%    208.64
ASIA ADRS                144.62       0.79%      1.14
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St rallies; S&P 500 posts best day since August    
  * Oil shaves $1, retreats on dollar spike                
  * Gold falls 1.8 pct after payrolls                     
  * Copper, aluminium bounce, but remain vulnerable      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
