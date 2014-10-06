Australia shares hit by struggling iron ore prices

(Updates to close)

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, hit by losses in mining companies on the back of struggling iron ore prices, while market participant said foreign investors were trimming exposure to the country’s stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 25.3 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,292.90, hovering near a 7 1/2-month low hit last week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.08 percent, or 4.3 points, to finish the session at 5,241.31. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin)