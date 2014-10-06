FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Australia shares set for tentative start
#Financials
October 6, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Australia shares set for tentative start

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares, hovering near 7-1/2-month lows, are set for a tentative start
on Tuesday with weakness on Wall Street and ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia policy meeting. 
    
    * Local share price index futures YAPcm1 inched up 0.4 percent overnight to
5,299 points, a 6.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index .AXJO. The
benchmark ended down 25.3 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,292.9 on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.05 percent in
early trading at 5,238.65.
    * U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Monday, with a slide in
Micron shares and GT Advanced Technologies' bankruptcy more than offsetting
gains in Hewlett-Packard.
    * Zinc, copper and other base metals rose on Monday after investors were
reassured by strong U.S. jobs data, and commodity markets had a respite from the
recent buoyant dollar.
    * Rio Tinto says no discussions taking place with Glencore for a possible
merger. 
    * Crinoco Gold expands Cascavel gold project. 
    * Newcrest Mining third-quarter gold production of 561,731 ounces, below the
previous quarter. 
    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,964.82    -0.16     -3.080
USD/JPY                   108.75      -0.03     -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4196          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,206.26    -0.03     -0.390
US CRUDE                  90.42        0.09      0.080
DOW JONES                 16,991.91   -0.10     -17.78
ASIA ADRS                145.06       0.30       0.44
----------------------------------------------------------------
        
  * Wall St falls; traders wary before earnings             
  * Oil reverses course, ends higher on weak dollar        
  * Gold up 1.4 pct on physical buying as dollar drops    
  * Zinc, copper tick higher as dollar rally pauses      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

