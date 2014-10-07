FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares finish choppy session lower, Rio Tinto soars
October 7, 2014

Australia shares finish choppy session lower, Rio Tinto soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a volatile session 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, clawing back gains in late afternoon trade as the materials sector underpinned the broader index, though shares were still hovering at February lows.

The materials sector gained 1.4 percent to offset earlier steep losses, with Rio Tinto leading with a 4.3 percent jump to two-week highs of A$60.07. Rio said on Tuesday it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc in August to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 8.7 points to 5,284.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday.

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank kept interest rates at record lows for a 13th straight policy meeting, saying the economy was to run a little below par for some quarters to come.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent or 5.6 points to finish the session at 5,235.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
