Australia shares seen tumbling as IMF cuts economic growth forecasts

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tumble on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered steep losses on the back of the International Monetary Fund cutting its economic growth forecasts and lowering its expectations for longer-term potential growth.

* Local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent to 5,198, a 86.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished a volatile session 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, with major indexes falling 1 percent in heavy trading as weak data out of Germany raised concerns about the strength of global growth ahead of the start of earnings season.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil.

* Nickel rose for a third day, while gold rose for a second session as its safe-haven appeal increased after the IMF’s report and weak German industrial data.

* Australian Oil Co Ltd says it has signed a heads of agreement with Northern Gulf Petroleum Ltd to drill the Alvares and Dempsey prospects in the Sacramento basin of California.

* BC Iron Ltd says its deadline for the off-market takeover for Iron Ore Holdings Ltd will not be extended and will close on Oct. 14.

* GWA Group Ltd has announced a restructure of its manufacturing activities in Adelaide, including redundancies, and says these initiatives “will adversely impact retained earnings in the current financial year”.

* Independence Group says its Tropicana joint venture produced 120,000 ounces of gold during Q1 FY 2015, which was within guidance. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2209 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1935.1 -1.51% -29.720 USD/JPY 108.07 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3409 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1209.5 0.06% 0.760 US CRUDE 88.48 -0.42% -0.370 DOW JONES 16719.39 -1.60% -272.52 ASIA ADRS 143.85 -0.84% -1.21 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St falls 1 pct on global growth concerns * Oil deepens slump on economy, demand data; arbitrage hits * Gold rises after IMF cuts forecast, German data lags * Nickel rebounds on concern about shortages, copper dips

