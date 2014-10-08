Australia shares close at February lows after IMF cuts growth forecasts

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to close at February lows after the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts, prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 42.9 points to 5,241.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark finished 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 10.2 points to 5,245.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim COghill)