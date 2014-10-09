Australia shares jump 1 pct supported by banks, Wall St

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent on Thursday, underpinned by financials and rebounding from 8-month lows in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would not raise rates for a “considerable time”.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 55.4 points to 5,296.7 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 12. The benchmark, which snapped three sessions of losses, fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 20.1 points to finish the session at 5,266.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)