France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
October 9, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen slumping after steep losses on Wall Street

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
slump on Friday, as Wall Street ended sharply lower overnight on
lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy,
while investors will also eye local mortgage lending data due
later in the day.
    Local share price index futures lost 1.1 percent to
5,221, a 75.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Thursday, its
biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 12.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.8
percent in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 posted its largest percentage decline in six
months overnight on lingering concern about the strength of the
global economy and its effect on corporate earnings. 
    * Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.3 percent to $79.80 a tonne on Wednesday. 
    * Copper and other base metals rebounded while gold rose to
a two-week high.
    Iron ore has fallen more than 40 percent this year, hit hard
by a glut in supply at a time of slower demand growth in China,
which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore. 
    * Northern Star Resources Ltd says Shaun Day has
been appointed chief financial officer, effective from Oct. 13.
 
    * Transurban Group says its toll revenue increased
by 63.9 percent to $364.7 million for the September quarter.
 
    * Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Malcolm Edey
is participating in a panel discussion at the Australian Banking
and Financial Services Institute of Australasia Conference in
Sydney, and mortgage lending data from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics is out later in the day. 
    
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2200 GMT -----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,928.21    -2.07   -40.680
USD/JPY                   107.81      -0.02    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.3266         --    -0.003
SPOT GOLD                 1,223.16    -0.05    -0.590
US CRUDE                  84.47       -1.52    -1.300
DOW JONES                 16,659.25   -1.97   -334.97
ASIA ADRS                143.15      -1.74     -2.53
----------------------------------------------------------------
        
  * Wall St sells off on growth woes; volatility picks up 
  * Brent drops below $90; worry over global economy      
  * Gold up to 2-wk high as stocks slide on growth fears  
  * Copper, base metals gain on dovish Fed minutes       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on    

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)

