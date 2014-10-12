Australia shares seen slipping on global growth worries

MELBOURNE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday on concerns about weaker global growth hurting the mining sector. Trade data from China, the key market for Australia’s battered miners, will be closely watched on Monday for any sign of further weakness.

* Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker start, having fallen 0.7 percent to 5,120.0, a 68.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark sank 2 percent on Friday to an 8-month low.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 5,180.8 in early trade.

* On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday posted their largest weekly declines since May 2012 and the Dow turned negative for the year, led down by technology stocks after a chipmaker warned of a major pullback in the industry.

* Copper prices fell, reversing gains from the previous session, pressured by a stronger dollar and growing concerns about the outlook for economic growth. Gold also edged lower.

* The International Monetary Fund’s member countries on Saturday said bold action was needed to bolster the global economic recovery and they urged governments not to squelch growth by tightening budgets too drastically, although Germany poured cold water on the idea of a new global “crisis.”

* China’s economy, the second largest in the world, gets a spot check this week with a barrage of data due that should indicate how successful Beijing has been in supporting growth. September imports are expected to have fallen 2.7 percent year on year, while exports are expected to have increased 11.8 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2154 GMT ------------

* Chipmakers lead Wall St selloff; S&P lowest since May * Oil rebounds off 4-year low on short covering * Gold rally stalls as firmer dollar hits commodities * Copper falls on fears of slackening global growth

