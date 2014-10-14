FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen up but gains capped
October 14, 2014

Australia shares seen up but gains capped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 15 - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Wednesday tracking Wall Street but gains may be capped as concerns continue to linger over the strength of the global economy.

* Stock index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,175 poins, narrowing its discount to the underlying S&P index to 0.6 percent. The benchmark ended 1 percent higher on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.34 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly on Tuesday, breaking a three-day string of losses, while the Dow finished lower for a fourth straight session.

* Copper prices climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday on renewed confidence about the outlook for demand from top consumer China and as investors who had bet on lower prices scrambled to buy back positions.

* Rio Tinto Q3 iron ore output up 12 percent, set to meet full-year guidance.

* REA Group announces sale of HK business to iProperty.

* Bluescope Steel Ltd says EPA assessing a plan from company for restarting sinter plant.

* New motor vehicle sales data due around 0030 GMT.

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2211 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,877.7 0.16 2.960 USD/JPY 107.11 0.07 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1973 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,232.1 -0.02 -0.250 US CRUDE 82.35 0.62 0.510 DOW JONES 16,315.19 -0.04 -5.88 ASIA ADRS 140.63 0.21 0.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500, Nasdaq break 3-day slide but Dow dips * Oil dives $4 as demand dims * Gold falls from 4-week high as oil plummets, dlr up * Copper hits 3-wk high on upbeat China demand outlook

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
