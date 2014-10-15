FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher for second session, consumer sentiment underpins
#Financials
October 15, 2014

Australia shares close higher for second session, consumer sentiment underpins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares lifted 0.7 percent on Tuesday, as stronger consumer sentiment underpinned shares in the recently battered banking and mining stocks, though weakness in energy shares capped broader gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 38.2 points to 5,245.6 at the close of trade, its second day of gains. The benchmark closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 17 points to finish the session at 5,162.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
