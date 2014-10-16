FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rebound as investors chase banks, but resources slump
October 16, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rebound as investors chase banks, but resources slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded from a steep loss to finish 0.2 percent higher on Thursday as investors bought into recently battered financial stocks, though global growth concerns dented the resources sector and tempered gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.3 points to 5,254.9 at the close of trade after hitting a session low of 5,162.4. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd tumbled 6 percent after saying its average selling price fell to $71 per tonne over thee quarter to Sept 30 from $121 per tonne in the previous corresponding period.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6 percent, or 30.9 points, to finish the session at 5,132.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
