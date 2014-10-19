FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen climbing on bargain-hunting, M&A activity
October 19, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen climbing on bargain-hunting, M&A activity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to open higher on Monday, underpinned by steady metals and oil
prices, takeover activity and bargain hunters snapping up
beaten-down stocks.
    
    * Share price index futures rose 1.3 percent to
5,305.0 to sit at a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 
percent to 5,178.6 in early trade.
    * Wall Street gave a strong lead, with U.S. stocks having
extended their rebound on Friday from this month's bruising
selloff, as worries about the U.S. earnings outlook eased.
However the S&P 500 still posted its fourth straight week of
declines.
    *  Industrial metals rebounded on Friday, taking a pause
after heavy losses this week, but analysts cautioned that
markets were still on edge and vulnerable to deeper losses. Gold
slipped on Friday but posted a second straight weekly gain.
    * Transfield Services said on Monday it had
rejected a A$1 billion ($876 million) takeover proposal from
Ferrovial Servicios SA, but said it was open to talking
to and opening its books to the Spanish firm. The proposal at
A$1.95 a share was at a 30 percent premium to Transfield's last
trade. 
    * Downer EDI said it had bought gas, power and
water infrastructure contractor Tenix Holdings Australia for
A$300 million ($263 million), funded through a bank debt
facility. 
  

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1886.76      1.29%    24.000
USD/JPY                   107.08      -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1988          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1237.75      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  82.97        0.33%     0.270
DOW JONES                 16380.41     1.63%    263.17
ASIA ADRS                141.20       0.54%      0.76
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St gains 1 pct on results but S&P down for 4th week 
  * Oil bucks downtrend to eke out small gain              
  * Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, US Fed view 
  * Copper, base metals rebound but still vulnerable     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
    (1 US dollar = 1.1413 Australian dollar)

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

