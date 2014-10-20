Australia shares end up 0.9 pct at highest level in 3 wks, financials lead

(Updates to close) Australian shares rose to their highest level in three weeks on Monday, as financials and metals and mining firms underpinned the market after solid U.S. data calmed investor nerves over global growth woes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 47.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to end at 5,319.5 points, their biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 14. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.99 percent or 50.9 points to finish the session at 5,197.9. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)