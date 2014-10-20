FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end up 0.9 pct at highest level in 3 wks, financials lead
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end up 0.9 pct at highest level in 3 wks, financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close) Australian shares rose to their highest level in three weeks on Monday, as financials and metals and mining firms underpinned the market after solid U.S. data calmed investor nerves over global growth woes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 47.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to end at 5,319.5 points, their biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 14. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.99 percent or 50.9 points to finish the session at 5,197.9. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.