October 20, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set for a firm start on Wall Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a firm start on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, which edged
higher on strong corporate earnings.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,320 to sit at a 1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, supported by strong corporate
earnings, even as disappointing results from IBM capped gains in
the Dow industrials.
    * Copper fell on Monday to levels near a six-month low
touched in the previous session, weighed down by uncertainty
over China's economic growth, while nickel sank to the lowest
level in seven months.
    * American Patriot strikes oil with first well
 
    * Newcrest Mining Ltd says full-year guidance
remains unchanged. 
    * FIRB approves Goodman Fielder takeover 
    * RBA minutes of policy meeting due around 0030 GMT
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1904.01      0.91%    17.250
USD/JPY                   106.95       0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1935          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1246.84      0.06%     0.740
US CRUDE                  82.76        0.06%     0.050
DOW JONES                 16399.67     0.12%     19.26
ASIA ADRS                143.26       1.46%      2.06
-------------------------------------------------------------   
    
        
  * U.S. stocks end higher despite drag from IBM            
  * Oil falls below $86 as oversupply, global worries weigh 
  * Gold up on physical bids, breaks 2-day drop; dlr down 
  * Copper slips as Chinese growth, supply weighs        
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Gunna Dickson)

