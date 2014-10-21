Australia shares seen gaining ground on Wall St, BHP on track to meet guidance

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen climbing on Wednesday, led higher by a Wall Street rally, while BHP Billiton may also underpin the market as the global miner said it was on track to meet its production guidance.

* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a 41-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq added more than 2 percent, thanks to better-than-expected results from several major tech companies.

* Nickel hit a seven-month low and zinc slid to its weakest in nearly four months overnight, while gold edged lower.

* BHP Billiton said it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian operations.

* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens is due to speak at the Annual General Meeting of the Australian Payments and Clearing Association in Sydney later in the day.

* Senex Energy Ltd says its September quarter oil revenue was down 14.9 percent quarter on quarter to A$42.4 million.

* Silver Lake Resources Ltd says it has entered into an agreement with a private consortium for the sale of Lakewood mill for a consideration of A$5.5 million in cash.

* G8 Education Ltd says it has acquired 20 childcare and education centres.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1941.28 1.96% 37.270 USD/JPY 107.06 0.08% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.227 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1249.35 0.02% 0.210 US CRUDE 82.81 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 16614.81 1.31% 215.14 ASIA ADRS 144.07 0.56% 0.81 -------------------------------------------------------------

